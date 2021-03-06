Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Switch reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 4,951,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

