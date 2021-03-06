Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SSREY. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.62.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

