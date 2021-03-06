Swingby Market Cap Hits $87.23 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. Swingby has a market cap of $87.23 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00461278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00068301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00464239 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,778,449 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

