Swerve Hits Market Cap of $13.28 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $8.78 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00466933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00459326 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,677,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,157,989 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

