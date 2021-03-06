Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,343,600 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the January 28th total of 1,737,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,436.0 days.

SWDBF stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

