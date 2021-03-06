Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,343,600 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the January 28th total of 1,737,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,436.0 days.
SWDBF stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.77.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
