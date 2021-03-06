SVB Leerink Trims Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price to $36.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

