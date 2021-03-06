SVB Leerink Trims Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price to $36.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
