SVB Leerink Raises Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,251,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $8,688,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after buying an additional 220,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 207,166 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

