SVB Leerink Increases Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $53.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

HCAT stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,968 shares of company stock worth $6,703,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 74,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

