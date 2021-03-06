SVB Leerink Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $148.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $144.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

