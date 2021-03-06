SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QURE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. uniQure has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in uniQure by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.