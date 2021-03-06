Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $197.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

SZKMY stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.41. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.82.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

