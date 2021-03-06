Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superdry in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Superdry’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEPGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SEPGY stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.82. Superdry has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

