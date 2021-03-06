Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) shares traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.25. 585,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 510,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundance Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

