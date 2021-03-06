SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 907,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of SXC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. 1,596,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $547.35 million, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

