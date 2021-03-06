Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by Evercore from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company has a market cap of C$36.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$63.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. Insiders have sold a total of 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,189 over the last 90 days.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.