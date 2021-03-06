Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.14.

SUI stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $170.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $152,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 142,533 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

