Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INN. Raymond James increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

