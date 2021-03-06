Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stoneridge in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRI. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE SRI opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $937.07 million, a PE ratio of -123.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stoneridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,867.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

