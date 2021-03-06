Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Infosys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

