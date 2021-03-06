Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 82 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $498.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

