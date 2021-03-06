Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 376,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,188,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

ADP stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $179.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

