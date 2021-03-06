Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 652% compared to the average volume of 309 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE DRD opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $629.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

