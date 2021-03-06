Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 13,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,381% compared to the typical daily volume of 885 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,406,000.

TIP stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

