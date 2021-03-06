Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $68.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of SFIX traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,879 shares of company stock worth $17,641,630 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

