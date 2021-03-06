Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,390 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $533,306.88.

On Thursday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after buying an additional 717,481 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Natera by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after buying an additional 359,181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Natera by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

