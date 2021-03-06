Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.

STRL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 494,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,365. The company has a market capitalization of $590.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

