Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%.
STRL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 494,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,365. The company has a market capitalization of $590.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.
About Sterling Construction
