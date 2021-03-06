Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $13,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $23.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

