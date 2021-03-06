Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 307 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,987,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $301.22 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.03.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

