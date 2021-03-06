Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker Acquires 1,743 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,748.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SPLP opened at $13.35 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.90.
Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
