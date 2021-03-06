Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker Acquires 1,743 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,748.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SPLP opened at $13.35 on Friday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.