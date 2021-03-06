State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 51,500 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Gold Resource worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GORO. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GORO stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $195.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.74 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on GORO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

