State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,611.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.74 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

