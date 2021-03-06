State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,194,132 shares of company stock worth $165,632,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

