State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 553,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,941,000 after purchasing an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,621,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. CTS Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

