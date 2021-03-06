State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of WesBanco worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1,481.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,279 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1,436.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 99,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock worth $367,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.