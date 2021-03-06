State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

