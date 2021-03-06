State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

WAFD opened at $31.23 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

