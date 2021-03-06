State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 128,263 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,206,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

