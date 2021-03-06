State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of EchoStar worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

SATS stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.