Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the January 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

STPK stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 11,371,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,448. Star Peak Energy Transition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

