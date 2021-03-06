Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at HC Wainwright

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

SLL stock opened at C$3.28 on Tuesday. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.60. The firm has a market cap of C$423.38 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

