Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

