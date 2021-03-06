Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

