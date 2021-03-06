STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

STAA opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 452.71 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $128.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock valued at $111,138,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.