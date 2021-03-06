SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

