SRG Global Limited (SRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.22.
SRG Global Company Profile
