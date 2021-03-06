SRG Global Limited (SRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.22.

SRG Global Company Profile

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset, construction, and mining services. The company operates through Construction, Asset Services, and Mining Services segments. The Construction segment supplies integrated products and services to customers involved in the construction of infrastructure, including bridges, dams, office towers, high rise apartments, shopping centers, hotels, car parks, recreational buildings, and hospitals.

