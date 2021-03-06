SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Up 99.1% in February

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

SRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

