SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Trading Up 5.4%

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.77. Approximately 367,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 227,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

