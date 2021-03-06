SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SPX worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,902,000 after buying an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SPX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $55.77 on Friday. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

