SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $103.29. Approximately 398,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 230,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.
The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $49,391,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
