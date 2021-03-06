SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $103.29. Approximately 398,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 230,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $49,391,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

