Splunk’s (SPLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $136.77 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $623,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $514,722,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

