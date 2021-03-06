Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Position Increased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.